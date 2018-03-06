After This Puppy Was Abandoned At Birth, An Unlikely Animal Stepped In To Mother Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Noland was found abandoned, and even after he was rescued his chances of survival didn’t look good. Without his mommy, the puppy was still very vulnerable. Then his carers thought of a possible solution: they had a new mother on the premises, but the plan was still a little outlandish. Surely it wouldn’t work… would it?

Noland’s rescuers were the Animal Protective League (APL) based in Cleveland, Ohio. The organization actually dates back to 1913, and they have since grown into a large, non-profit animal welfare group. Furthermore, the society says that if it has the space, at no time will it refuse a domestic animal admission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We never turn companion animals in need away due to their age, health, or temperament,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “This year, thousands of injured, abused, or homeless animals will come through our doors. Once inside, they receive the food, shelter, and medical care they so desperately need.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT