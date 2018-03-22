After Rescuing This Calico Kitten From A Dumpster, A Woman Realized She’d Found A Unique Treasure

ADVERTISEMENT

In the fall of 2016 a woman detected sounds emanating from a pile of trash. Upon investigating, she was presumably distressed to discover a minuscule, abandoned kitten. Yet little did she know what a wonderful treasure the poor creature would turn out to be.

The kitten seemed to be bemoaning the absence of its mommy, who wasn’t anywhere to be seen. At only around seven days old, the poor creature was blind, dependent and doubtless in need of someone to care for it. Sadly, one of its legs was also broken and one paw was hurt – it was not in a good state.

The kitten could only meow to draw attention to its plight. Thankfully, its luck changed when a woman who happened to be nearby heard its cries of distress. She was likely sad to find the dumped kitten, especially seeing as it was in such a bad way and still so young.

