After Her Spine Was Brutally Crushed, This Desperate Pup Crawled Across Botswana’s Badlands

The poor paralyzed puppy must have been terrified. With no feeling in her rear legs, she dragged herself across wilderness that could have killed her many times over. She had survived those dangers, but could she last long enough to reach what she saw on the horizon?
She seemed to have come from nowhere out of the Botswanan badlands that should have killed her, so where the paralyzed little dog called Poppy originated from was a mystery. Equally as mystifying were the circumstances behind her paralysis. However, it is known that she wasn’t always disabled.
Indeed, it’s believed that she was caught under the hooves of a stampeding animal or under the boot of a human abuser. Whatever the cause, the results were profound. She was left with spinal damage that robbed her of the ability to walk.
