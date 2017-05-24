After This Strange Tool Killed A Family’s Dog, They Found Out It Was Put There By The Government

ADVERTISEMENT

As this teenage boy was out walking his pet dog, he stumbled across an unusual object. He approached it with curiosity. What happened next would kill his beloved pet. Naturally, the incident devastated the boy and his family. But then they found out that the device had been deliberately planted by the government.

Like many young boys, Canyon Mansfield was best friends with his dog. The 14-year-old had owned Casey for three years and they did practically everything together. More often than not, the pair spent their days exploring their home city of Pocatello in Idaho.

And one day in March 2017, the pair were doing just that. Like they’d done so many times before, they were out on a walk near their family home. But little did they know that one of them would never make it back from their walk.

