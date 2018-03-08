After This Woman Discovered Her Dog Had Died, She Warned Others About One Common Kitchen Item

ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Villareal knew something was wrong when he got home and his regular greeter failed to show. Petey the pit bull cross met him at the door every day, but this time he was nowhere to be seen. Villareal subsequently found Petey’s body in the kitchen, and the horrifying scene revealed the cause of the dog’s untimely passing.

Christina Young is from Houston, Texas, and until very recently she lived happily with her partner Christian Villareal and their pit bull cross Petey. On February 26, 2018, she posted a heartbreaking message on Facebook announcing Petey’s death. And the scary thing is, the same fate could befall any pet.

That’s because Petey’s death was caused by something found in many homes across the U.S. The family’s ordeal began a week prior to the announcement. Like on any normal morning, Young kissed Petey goodbye before both she and Villareal left for work.

