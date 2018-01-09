A Woman’s Angry Ex Dumped Her Dog 1,000 Miles From Home. Then A Stranger Took Him On A Road Trip

ADVERTISEMENT

When one woman broke up with her boyfriend, she probably didn’t expect her dog to get caught in the crossfire. However, her ex dumped the animal more than 1,000 miles from home. Then, in a bizarre twist, a stranger took the pet on a road trip.

Ikea Mosley lives in Wichita, Kansas, with her children and their eight-year-old dog, Zimba. In 2017, Mosley was in a relationship. One day, her boyfriend set out on a trip to Maryland. So Mosley didn’t think twice about letting Zimba go with him to keep her beau company.

However, during the journey, Mosley and her boyfriend’s relationship turned sour. They split, and in what was likely a fit of anger, the man dumped Zimba somewhere between Wichita and Mosley’s ex’s intended destination in Maryland.

