20 Animal Fails So Stupid That You Won’t Be Able To Stop Yourself Laughing

Animals are dumb. Dogs love nothing more than barking at cars or running around in circles. Birds still don’t seem to have worked out the physical properties of windows. And we’re beginning to suspect that cats actually have nine lives because they really need some backups for every time they try to jump a medium-sized gap. Fortunately for us, dumb animals are hilarious. However, the idiocy doesn’t just affect domesticated species. In fact, even the cunning predators of the world have their own facepalm moments – or they would if they had palms. We’ve collected some of our favorite fails from the animal kingdom, and if you’re anything like us, you won’t even feel that bad for laughing at these silly creatures.

We’ve seen a seal on an iceberg before, but this is the first iceberg we’ve ever seen on a seal. We’re just starting to realize, though, that a film about a vegan version of Flipper would have been a very different movie indeed.

On his days off from saving the world, Mighty Mouse in fact likes to get oiled up and train for American Ninja Warrior. He hopes to not only be the first mouse to complete the course, but to beat any feline records too.

