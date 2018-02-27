When An Animal Group Put A Camera On A Stray, The Footage They Captured Was Eye-Opening

ADVERTISEMENT

When animal welfare group World For All attached cameras to some stray dogs, the footage they captured was harrowing to say the least. In fact, what it revealed was more soul-crushing than most people could imagine. The strays struggled to find an ounce of kindness; in fact the cruelty dished out just got worse and worse.

World For All is a not-for-profit animal rescue group based in Mumbai, India. Its goal is a noble one: to find homes for the country’s vast population of stray and abandoned dogs. With that in mind, it revealed a troubling video on April 30, 2015.

To gain an insight into what stray dogs typically have to endure, the organization fitted some animals with GoPro cameras. And the resulting footage showed what homeless dogs have to go through each and every day. The conditions that the animals face – not to mention the casual cruelty meted out by members of the public – are heart-rending.

