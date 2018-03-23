After The Owner Of This Dilapidated House Died, People Looked Inside And Found A Nightmarish Scene

ADVERTISEMENT

The animal control officer could tell the house was in ruins from the outside. Its owner was dead, and there was no one else left to look after the pets. But when they opened the front door, surely they must have wondered how anything could live in such conditions.

The animal rescue group called A-Team ELITE Rescue Dogs (henceforth A-Team Elite) operates in both Texas and New York. Its Texas branch saves animals of any age or health condition scheduled for destruction in state shelters. Rescued furbabies are medically treated, then sent to its sister organization in New York for adoption.

ADVERTISEMENT

A-Team Elite’s workers must have seen some upsetting sights in its time, not least the consequences of animal hoarding. Hoarders of animals compulsively collect a large number of pets and become very attached to them. However, in many cases, they acquire too many animals to be able to properly care for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT