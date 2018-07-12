20 Animal Mothers Who Prove That Patience Is A Universal Part Of Parenthood

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a parent is undeniably one of the hardest jobs a person can take on. Raising children requires huge levels of patience and unconditional love. As a result, it’s not always easy. However, we humans aren’t alone in our parental struggles. In fact, many of the problems we face are shared by the moms and dads of the animal kingdom, as these snapshots prove.

1. Keeping little ones entertained can be a headache

Children have boundless energy, and it seems that animal youngsters are no different. While this cheetah mom tries to enjoy some much-needed relaxation time, her baby thinks it’s a good idea to use her as a living climbing frame, before finally choosing her head as a suitable resting place.

2. You’re always on carpool duties

Having kids is sometimes akin to running your own taxicab service, and this poor swan knows that more than most. She was snapped gliding around a pond with all six of her signets riding on her back. Apparently, the fluffy babies climbed on board after growing tired of swimming, so their mom ferried them back to their nest.

