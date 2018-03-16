When These Garbagemen Switched On The Compactor, They Spotted A Tiny Paw Reaching Towards Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Refuse workers Andre Harvey and Scott Clemence had reached the end of a collection route and were about to switch on their compactor for the umpteenth time that day. Just before the crusher sprang into action, however, they spotted two small paws protruding from the trash…

Harvey and Clemence work for Red River Waste Solutions in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In their jobs, the partners drive around the city collecting trash. And over the course of their careers they’ve doubtless discovered some pretty odd items discarded in garbage cans.

However, Harvey and Clemence discovered probably their most shocking jettisoned item to date in February 2018. The pair had been working on an otherwise unremarkable and rainy winter’s day. It must have seemed a shift like any other, and the hopper had been filling up as usual.

