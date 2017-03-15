20 Animals That Look Like They’re Melting

ADVERTISEMENT

Just when you thought cats, dogs, rabbits and hamsters couldn’t get any more adorable, it turns out they can – at least if these 20 are anything to go by. Indeed, the cute critters look like they’re melting away into the surroundings, presumably in the midst of the world’s strongest heatwave. This bird, for instance, appears to have melted straight down into the hand on which it’s perched. Still, at least it looks comfortable, despite its obvious current predicament. We’re just glad its owner managed to catch it in time.

This must be why owls only come out at night – by day, the sunlight causes them to melt. Then again, this particular owl doesn’t seem to give a hoot. Indeed, if owls really could smile, then that’s exactly what we’d say this one was doing right now.

Have you ever seen a hamster as flat as these precious little creatures? They’ve apparently melted so much that they’re almost two-dimensional. You can’t deny they look tremendously at peace with the world, however. Would that we were so Zen.

