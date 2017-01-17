Watch out Chuck Norris, here are 20 animals that are too much even for you to handle. Whether it be their strength, poison or pure terror-inducing reputation, we bet you’ll want to keep your distance.
20. Cape Buffalo
These beasts can weigh over 2,000 pounds and are famous for having killed more big game hunters than any of the other Big Five. If not killed with the first shot, they will charge horns down with tremendous ferocity and speed straight at their shooter. Still feel like you could take one on and win? They’re known as the Black Death. Keep that in mind, it’s a warning to you. Run!
19. Rhinoceros
What would you expect from an animal that looks like a dinosaur? They’re big (up to 5,000 pounds) and don’t like company, not even other rhinos for the most part. They’re also easily scared, faster than they look and have poor vision. When that combination also comes with a huge horn, it’s not a good idea to meet one during a confused rampage. Chuck is a strong man. No one said he was a fast man, or stupid.
