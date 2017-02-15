This Anxious Dog Was Abandoned Before Giving Birth – But The Moment She Saw Her Pups Was Priceless

It had been an agonizing wait for the little puppies. To be separated from their mom at such an early age must have been nothing short of terrifying. But when their mom finally returned, the reunion would be nothing short of beautiful.
In July 2012, someone contacted the Bill Foundation animal shelter in Los Angeles, California, about a dog in need of help. The call came from another shelter which had recently acquired a stray dog named Asha Attie. And when the pooch had arrived at the facility, she had given birth to a litter of pups.
But three days after becoming a mother, the momma dog in question was struggling to bond with her babies. The shih tzu had been homeless in Los Angeles and as a result she was in a bad way. Her fur was so badly matted that she was left unable to offer milk to her puppies.
