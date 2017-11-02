An Australian Family Were Shocked When They Found An Unexpected Intruder In Their Toilet Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully, this Australian homeowner looked down at his toilet before taking a seat. Because if he hadn’t inspected the toilet bowl, then he wouldn’t have noticed the face of a little intruder looking back up at him.

This Australian family who live in the suburb of Montrose, Melbourne, never expected to see a small squatter in their lavatory. In the early hours of the morning, though, the shocked homeowner decided to call Nigel’s Animal Rescue and Pest Control for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even animal specialist Nigel Williamson didn’t believe the story at first and asked for photographic evidence. Sure enough, though, the image proved that the creature was exactly what the man suspected it was.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT