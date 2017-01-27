ADVERTISEMENT



It had been one of the toughest weeks imaginable. And, after five days of digging through the avalanche and nine fatalities already confirmed, rescuers knew the clock was ticking. Then, someone heard three muffled cries coming from below the snow.



On January 18, 2017, a series of earthquakes struck the Apennines area of Italy. On the Gran Sasso mountain, the four tremors triggered an avalanche. Within minutes, the Hotel Rigopiano was buried in snow.

And while the earthquakes may have alerted the 28 guests and 12 members of staff in the hotel to try and evacuate, it was soon too late. The sudden impact brought part of the roof crashing down and pushed the hotel 33 feet from its foundation. Those inside, most of whom it seems had gathered on the ground floor, were powerless to the force of nature.

