After This Baby Elephant Fell Into A Well, Rescuers Braved The Wrath Of Her Mom To Free Her

After a baby elephant got stuck in a well, rescuers from the Amboseli Elephant Research Project arrived on the scene to help it. However, before they could even attempt dragging the calf to safety, they first had to deal with its panicking mother.

The Amboseli National Park is located in southern Kenya. Seated in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro, the 97,000-acre reserve is teeming with wildlife. Not only do 400 species of bird call the park home, it is also one of the best places on Earth to watch elephants.

Given the plight of elephants in the past 200 years – largely due to poaching – the herd in Amboseli are lucky to be thriving. In Kenya alone, elephant populations dropped by 85 percent between the years 1973 and 1989. However, the elephants at Amboseli have enjoyed a relatively undisturbed existence.

