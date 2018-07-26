When This Baby Elephant Spied Tourists On Safari, He Suddenly Put On A Show For The Cameras

ADVERTISEMENT

The tourist group were on an African safari, so they expected to see something special. The opportunity came when they spotted a herd of elephants crossing the dusty road ahead. The witnesses got their cameras ready and watched as a baby turned to look at them.

The African continent is generally considered home to safari tours, and many people dream of taking one. Although nowadays safaris are largely an experience for animal lovers to peacefully observe nature, that wasn’t always the case. Indeed, the trips used to be far more deadly.

That’s because safaris were mostly taken by big-game hunters, who wanted the opportunity to shoot exotic animals. The practice still exists today, but many animals in Africa are protected. The general public often frowns upon hunting them for sport, even if it’s not completely illegal.

