This Baby Giraffe Was Dangling During Birth. Then Keepers Saw Her Hit The Ground Head-on

By Annie Price
July 20, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/LEO Zoological Conservation Center

As keepers watched a giraffe give birth, they knew they were privileged to witness this moment. So, as the baby dangled from its mother, they couldn’t wait for her to deliver. However, then the baby crashed to floor, landing on its head.

Image: Adrian Pingstone

The Rothschild’s giraffe first earned its name when it was discovered by zoologist Lord Walter Rothschild. The aristocratic Englishman and his family discovered the animal during an expedition to East Africa more than 100 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Jessica Leas

At the time, Rothschild noted that this giraffe had a much less “jagged” print than others examples of the species. Furthermore, in terms of coloring, they tended to be quite light. However, their most distinguishing characteristic is their markings, which end at their knees. As a result, they look like they’re sporting cream stockings.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT