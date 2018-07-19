When These Baby Goats Got Their Party Outfits On, The Internet Just Couldn’t Stop Looking

ADVERTISEMENT

When the goats at Sunflower Farm Creamery gave birth to a bunch of kids, the dairy farm decided to celebrate. As a result, it dressed the young ones up in the cutest party outfits and let them loose for the first time. And when the internet saw what had happened, it just couldn’t stop looking.

The Sunflower Farm Creamery is based in Cumberland, Maine. With the help of its Nigerian Dwarf goats, the business makes a range of dairy products, including feta cheese, which it sells between the months of May and January every year.

Nigerian Dwarf goats originally hail from West Africa. The miniature breed make perfect pets thanks to their small, manageable size. However, despite their petite builds, they yield a large quantity of milk, making them ideal dairy animals too.

