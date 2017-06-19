When Coconut the foal was born, her owners couldn’t believe their eyes. They’d never seen anything so unusual. And, as a result, they soon realized just how rare their latest addition to their herd was.
Jackie and Scott Nelson live in the city of Melbourne, Florida. There, they own a family-ran ranch called Down Under Colour. On the land, they care for beautiful Australian and American paint horses.
Paint horses boast a distinctive pattered coat. They usually feature pinto markings of both dark and white furs. Thanks to their unusual good looks, they are one of the most popular horses in North America.
-
When This Girl’s Folks Gave Her A Giant Graduation Gift, The Surprise Inside Literally Floored Her
-
Elvis' Granddaughter Is Now A Rising Star Herself, And It’s Spooky How Much She Looks Like The King
-
When A Dog Picked Up A Scent And Desperately Began Digging, What He Found Buried Alive Was Horrific
-
When His Daughter Told Him “You Can’t Wear That To School,” This Dad Decided To Take Drastic Action
-
This U-Boat’s Captain Said They Were Crushed By A Sea Monster. Now The Wreck Has Finally Been Found
-
After This Baby Horse Was Born, Her Owners Took One Look And Realized How Incredibly Rare She Is
-
This Mom Gave Birth To Different-Colored Twins. Now 20 Years Later They Look Totally Unalike
-
This Baby Was Screaming Frantically On A Flight – Then The Steward Took Her And Left Mom Stunned
-
When This Toddler Was Left Disabled After Almost Drowning, Doctors Advised Mom – “Kiss Him Goodbye”
-
This Big-Game Hunter Killed Animals For Fun – But Then Mother Nature Got Her Brutal Revenge
-
Firefighters Heard Cries From Deep Underground And Kept Digging As Things Got Desperate
-
A Quadruple Homicide Took Place In This Cabin – And How The Family Was Murdered Is Horrifying