After This Baby Horse Was Born, Her Owners Took One Look And Realized How Incredibly Rare She Is

By Annie Price
June 19, 2017
Image: YouTube/downundercolour

When Coconut the foal was born, her owners couldn’t believe their eyes. They’d never seen anything so unusual. And, as a result, they soon realized just how rare their latest addition to their herd was.

Image: Facebook/Scott D. Nelson

Jackie and Scott Nelson live in the city of Melbourne, Florida. There, they own a family-ran ranch called Down Under Colour. On the land, they care for beautiful Australian and American paint horses.

Image: Facebook/Down Under Colour

Paint horses boast a distinctive pattered coat. They usually feature pinto markings of both dark and white furs. Thanks to their unusual good looks, they are one of the most popular horses in North America.

