When This Baby Husky Shows Off His Special Skill, His Mom Just Can’t Contain Herself

It’s unlikely that when Kayla Cagnola first got her puppy, she knew how popular he’d be. Sure, her family would love him, but who could imagine he’d amass such an internet following? And it was all thanks to the pup’s unique skill that never failed to make her overflow with laughter.

Cagnola became an internet sensation by proxy. That’s because she starred in a YouTube video alongside her dog, who was just a puppy at the time of his debut. And his antics certainly made an impression.

The pup’s name is Ramsey, and on the footage he looks like a little ball of fluff and joy. He’s a husky, which is a dog breed known for working as hard as it plays. In fact, it’s most commonly associated with sleds.

