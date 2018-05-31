Beachgoers Saw Dark Forms Swimming In From The Ocean – Then The Lifeguard Told Them To Stay Back

ADVERTISEMENT

One fine day in 2012 sun-seekers at Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida, saw something that they never expected to see. At first the beachgoers thought that it was just seaweed beneath the surface, but then they realized the floating dark forms were actually sea creatures.

For many locals and tourists alike, a day out at Fort Lauderdale Beach is the perfect way to spend a warm day. But a few years ago some sun-worshippers got a bit of a shock when they spotted something in the water, very close to the shore.

At Fort Lauderdale Beach it wouldn’t be unusual to see hordes of teenagers enjoying the spring break vacation. After all, every year high school kids flock to the area to let off steam and party. However, on one weekend in May 2012 the beach had some visitors of a very different kind.

