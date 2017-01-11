It was supposed to be a fun day out. But when visitors to one roadside zoo saw the decrepit conditions one bear was living in, their hearts broke. The once majestic animal was so overweight that she could hardly move in her tiny, concrete cage.
For the past decade, Lily the Asiatic black bear had called this barbaric prison home. The makeshift cage in which she lived was simply a corn crib. These large, fenced off containers are designed to store food for livestock, not to house beautiful beasts like Lily.
The bear was born at Natural Bridge Zoo near Roanoke, Virginia. But the zoo was known for its mistreatment of animals. Indeed, animal rights activists had widely criticized the facility. So, little Lily no doubt breathed a sigh of relief when she was soon transferred to another zoo.
