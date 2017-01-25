ADVERTISEMENT



As she opened her front door, one woman had no idea what awaited her. There on her porch lay a dying dog. The little pup was so bruised and battered that the woman could hardly tell if he was even still alive. But, with one bat of his tail, the animal proved he wasn’t ready to die just yet.



In May 2015, a native of Topeka, Kansas, was no doubt shocked when she found an unexpected visitor on her porch. On Mother’s Day that year the stranger had opened her front door to find a pit bull puppy. Sadly though, the pup was in a distressing state.

The little dog seemed to be clinging to life. It appeared the pooch had been badly beaten; his whole face was swollen. He was also suffering from worrying lacerations to his neck and head.

