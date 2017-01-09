ADVERTISEMENT



Thanks to his unusual tusks, Sabre was one of the rarest elephants around. So, after being found by wildlife authorities, the majestic animal was transported to a tranquil patch of forest and given a satellite collar so he could be monitored. But unfortunately, it seemed nothing could keep this exceptional elephant safe.



Sabre the Bornean pygmy elephant was first discovered in the summer of 2016. He was found in Sabah – a region in the Malaysian part of Borneo, which is known for its diverse array of wildlife. While there are thought to be at least 1,000 elephants in the area, there was something special about this one.

When the Sabah Wildlife Department located Sabre, the team immediately noticed his unusual tusks. Rather than pointing outwards and up like most elephants, his were turned down. Indeed, his saber-tooth tiger looks earned him his name.

