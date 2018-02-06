This Bizarre Creature Was Born In Cambodia, And It Left People Completely Baffled

ADVERTISEMENT

Not all of Mother Earth’s creatures are born identical – even within the same species. Indeed, this bizarre creature is unlike almost anything anyone has ever seen. Instead of a normal, healthy animal, it almost looks like a strange blend between two animals. It’s no wonder then that people were left completely baffled when it was born.

It’s no secret that farmers live particularly stressful lives. In fact, in the U.S., it’s one of the 10 most stressful jobs anyone can undertake, with depression affecting about 20 percent of farmers. And, of course, farming means long hours, few days off and working in difficult, all-weather conditions. So making things as easy as possible is essential.

Priority number one, then, is maintaining animals’ health. Indeed, it’s vital that farmers’ livestock is well looked after, to avoid costly treatments and delays. When an animal is born with deformities, it could signal bad news for a farmer. On the other hand, though, many of these animals can live perfectly normal lives.

