This Blind Cow Cried For Days After Losing Her Pig Best Bud. Then Another Animal Burst Into Her Pen

It was a bad time for Baby the cow. Not only had she been deprived of sight, but suddenly she had lost her best friend, too. Lulu the pig had always comforted Baby with her constant presence but then, without warning, she was gone. Suddenly, though, through the darkness, something comforting brushed against her.
Don’t Forget Us Pet Us (DFUPU) is a very special place in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, with some equally special residents. Baby, for example, is a sight-impaired cow who until recently lived closely with a pig called Lulu. Such a pairing isn’t unusual on the DFUPU sanctuary, in fact.
Indeed, the rescue park is something of a haven for odd couples, all of which have had their own sad starts to life. The sanctuary offers these often previously neglected or abused animals a second chance at life. And just like Baby and Lulu did, they often find comfort in each other.
