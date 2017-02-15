When This Blind Elephant Was Freed From Years Of Abuse, She Couldn’t Hold Back Her Flood Of Tears

By Dave Jones
February 15, 2017
Images: YouTube/elephantnews

While being tormented for much of her life, the poor elephant had been forced to endure untold tortures at the hands of her brutal taskmaster. Both her spirit and body had been broken. But as the rescue vehicle sped her to freedom, she couldn’t hold back her flowing tears.

Image: Mahouts Elephant Foundation

Regardless of efforts by animal-rights groups, elephant abuse is still a problem in some countries. One such example is Thailand, where irresponsible owners are reportedly using the creatures for their own benefit. Typically, they have been used as a prop for street begging.

Image: Mahouts Elephant Foundation

Indeed, money seems to be all some of the elephant’s handlers – or mahouts – care about. People do hand over money in order to feed the creatures, but the diet is often not enough to sustain them. As a result, they are often so hungry they rely on discarded trash to survive.

