This Blind Old Labrador Went Missing In The Woods. Then 8 Days Later A Hiker Saw A Body In A Stream

It had been eight long days since Sage the Labrador went missing. Her close-knit community were losing hope. And when Dan Estrada found a discarded garbage bag in a stream, the discovery seemed to confirm their worst fears.
The Cole family doted on their beloved 12-year-old Labrador, Sage. And as a result, she was often by their side. So when the Coles were enjoying time in their garden one February afternoon, their dog was there too.
Unfortunately on that particular winter day, Sage was to be the victim of an unfortunate mix-up. Because at the end of the day, her family returned to the shelter of their home. Each member believed the other had brought the dog in. But no one had.
