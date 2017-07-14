This Boy Was Standing On The Water’s Edge When He Suddenly Felt Something Splash At His Feet

ADVERTISEMENT

When this young boy peered into the water, he expected to see some fish and not much more. But as he looked out to sea, he felt something move down by his feet. And when he saw the size of it, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

La Gomera is a Spanish Canary Island which sits in the Atlantic Ocean, just off the African coast. It is known for its gorgeous, untouched landscapes and attracts visitors from near and far all year round.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main tourist resort on the island is called Valle Gran Rey. It was once a haven for hippies, but today its beaches are its biggest draws. But with that said, in recent years the town has become known for another – quite peculiar – attraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT