This Brave Little Girl Had Days Left To Live, But The Bond She Formed With This Kitten Was Beautiful

Kylie Myers had always wanted a kitten. However, it wasn’t until she discovered her cancer was terminal that her family finally gave in to her wishes. But none of them suspected that the friendly feline would turn out to be an angel in disguise.
Kylie lived with her family in Georgia. She was the youngest of four sisters. Although her parents, Robin and Mark, didn’t plan on having four kids, she was a welcome surprise to them and her three siblings Meredith, Kendall and Jenna.
From an early age, Kylie’s family found her outgoing demeanor infectious. They nicknamed her “Smiley Kylie” thanks to her talent for making them happy. She was a creative little girl who loved to sing and dance. In fact, she dreamed of one day performing on Broadway.
20 Secrets About Kelly Ripa That She’d Never Talk About On Air
20 Movies That Predicted The Future With Eerie Precision
When A Guy Saw This Little Face Emerge From A Storm Drain, He Knew He Couldn’t Keep Driving
20 Life Hacks That Are So Boneheaded They’re Borderline Genius
When This Man Was Shot, A Hospital Saved His Life. Then 9 Years On, He Returns For A Special Reason
When Inmates Took A Prison Guard Hostage, Responding Officers Didn’t Realize It Was A Trap
This Pup Posed For Photos To Try And Get Adopted, But They Didn’t Expect Him To React The Way He Did
20 Outrageous Windshield Notes Left By Drivers Who Just Couldn’t Take Any More
This Woman Was Shamed By Wedding Guests For The Dress She Was Wearing. Her Response? Phenomenal
Here’s What It Means If You’ve Got Dimples Right Above Your Butt
This Poor Kitty Had To Have Both His Legs Removed, But Then A Vet Had A Brilliant Idea
20 Inspirational Celebrities Who Won Battles Against Breast Cancer