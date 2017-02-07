This Brave Little Girl Had Days Left To Live, But The Bond She Formed With This Kitten Was Beautiful

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Myers had always wanted a kitten. However, it wasn't until she discovered her cancer was terminal that her family finally gave in to her wishes. But none of them suspected that the friendly feline would turn out to be an angel in disguise.

Kylie lived with her family in Georgia. She was the youngest of four sisters. Although her parents, Robin and Mark, didn’t plan on having four kids, she was a welcome surprise to them and her three siblings Meredith, Kendall and Jenna.

From an early age, Kylie’s family found her outgoing demeanor infectious. They nicknamed her “Smiley Kylie” thanks to her talent for making them happy. She was a creative little girl who loved to sing and dance. In fact, she dreamed of one day performing on Broadway.

