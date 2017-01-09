Greeting the funeral car as it pulled up to the ceremony was a white horse. And what happened next astounded everyone. It seemed the animal was mourning the loss of his owner in the most heart-wrenching way.
Wagner de Lima Figueiredo loved his horse Sereno. Figueiredo was a semi-professional cowboy and often took part in rodeo shows to compete for cash prizes. When he wasn’t in the saddle, the equestrian worked as a local authority clerk in his hometown of Paraiba, Brazil.
Figueiredo had owned Sereno for eight years, and they were very close. In an image of the pair together, which was posted to Facebook in November 2016, Figueiredo described the animal as, “My horse, my friend.”
Her Husband Always Hated Tattoos. So After He Died, She Transformed Her Body In A Record-breaking Way
This Couple Found A Secret Room In Their House And Uncovered A Treasure Trove Of Precious Memories
Before This Terminally Ill Homeless Man Could Say Goodbye To His Dog, He Had Just One Last Wish
20 Life Problems You’ll Only Get If You’re Naturally Loud
When Hitler Offered This Respected German Commander A New Title, His Response Cut Right To The Bone
This Mom’s Dog Knew Something Was Very Wrong With Her Son – And What The Pooch Did Saved His Life
Here’s What The Cast Of Charmed Look Like Ten Years After They Last Put A Spell On Us
20 Things You Had No Idea You’ve Been Using Wrong This Entire Time
This Beloved Pygmy Elephant Was Being Closely Monitored – But Then The Unthinkable Happened
When Mom Gave Birth To This Miniature Baby, Doctors Told Her She Was Too Small To Survive
These 20 Healthy Habits Aren’t As Good For You As You Think
Moments After CCTV Caught This Man On Camera, He Mysteriously Disappeared Without A Trace