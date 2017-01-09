ADVERTISEMENT



Greeting the funeral car as it pulled up to the ceremony was a white horse. And what happened next astounded everyone. It seemed the animal was mourning the loss of his owner in the most heart-wrenching way.



Wagner de Lima Figueiredo loved his horse Sereno. Figueiredo was a semi-professional cowboy and often took part in rodeo shows to compete for cash prizes. When he wasn’t in the saddle, the equestrian worked as a local authority clerk in his hometown of Paraiba, Brazil.

Figueiredo had owned Sereno for eight years, and they were very close. In an image of the pair together, which was posted to Facebook in November 2016, Figueiredo described the animal as, “My horse, my friend.”

