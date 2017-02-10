Two Brothers Were On A Fishing Trip When They Found Something Astonishing Trapped In The Ice

ADVERTISEMENT

As they ventured out onto the ice, brothers Alex and Anton Babich couldn’t have known what the day would have in store for them. But the discovery they were about to make would amaze not only the brothers themselves, but also millions of people all around the world.

Alex and Anton Babich hail from Ukraine originally, but now both live in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with their families. Furthermore, since moving to the same town they’ve each become successful businessmen who own their own companies. Alex sells hunting gear, while Anton has founded a fashion label.

It appears the brothers are also extremely keen ice fishers. So in January 2017, they headed up to Wawasee Lake, near Syracuse, to partake in the chilly pastime. And at first, it probably seemed like just another day out on the ice for the pair.

