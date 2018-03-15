Cameras Captured An Orangutan Giving Birth For The First Time. Then She Took Her Baby To The Keepers

ADVERTISEMENT

Every birth is a little miracle, but this was something truly remarkable – rare film of a Sumatran orangutan delivering a baby. Given new mommy Dana’s medical history, it was especially poignant to witness. But her already overwhelmed keepers were not prepared for what happened next. Dana gathered her newborn up in her long arms and slowly approached them.

The baby orangutan was welcomed to the world on July 9, 2013, at the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust’s base at Jersey Zoo, on the U.K. island of Jersey in the English Channel. Just three days later, Gordon Hunt, the facility’s Head of Mammals, who specializes in orangutans, uploaded the footage of Dana giving birth to YouTube. The event is a privilege to watch for several reasons, not the least of which being how rare these great apes are. Indeed, orangutans are an extremely endangered species.

But not only are they on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s “Red List” of critically endangered species, Sumatran orangutans were once classed as one of the 25 most endangered primates in the world. Happily, however, the organization published a survey in March 2016 which revealed some unexpectedly good news.

