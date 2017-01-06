ADVERTISEMENT



Little Keta was found wandering the streets of New York City, but her homelessness was the least of her problems. Sadly, the kitten was suffering from a baseball-sized facial tumor. With the cause of the gigantic growth unknown, it seemed unlikely that the animal would ever find her smile again.



In October 2016, Unwanted NYC Pets received a call about a cat who was in desperate need of help. The organization rescues and rehabilitates homeless animals and provides them with loving homes. So naturally, the organization was ready to help however it could.

In this case, the call for assistance came from one of the city’s animal shelters. A little kitten was thought to be on death’s door. It seemed the odds were stacked against her before she had even reached her first birthday.

