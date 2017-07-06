When This Cat Gave Her Family A Strange Present, What They Found Inside Stunned Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Cat owners expect “presents” from their furbaby, but this family couldn’t believe what they were seeing. What was the bizarre bundle in front of them? When they realized what it was, they knew that if they didn’t proceed carefully, lives could be on the line.

As cute as they are, cats are really furry killing machines. Indeed, any feline owner will know that when their pet goes out the catflap, they’ll often return with dead or wounded prey as gifts for the household. But although these presents aren’t always welcome, they’re actually proof that your cat loves you and sees you as family.

In fact, these gory gifts can mean that your cat even sees you as their surrogate kitten. Because female cats use this very technique to teach their young how to hunt. They bring their babies little gifts of food, and it shows the kittens what they are capable of when they grow up. And of course, it keeps the kitty family fed too.

