This Cat Hugged Her Human Mom’s Pregnant Belly, But When The Baby Arrived Everything Changed

Panda the cat had followed her owner Liel Ainmar Assayag around the house for nine months. During that time, Panda loved nothing more than to put her legs around her human’s pregnant stomach. But how would the moggy react to meeting the new baby? There was only one way to find out. Assayag took a deep breath and stepped through the front door.

Liel Ainmar Assayag lives with her husband and their cats in Alberta, Canada. Like all moms, she leads a busy life and juggles her time accordingly. Not only does Assayag work as an assistant manager for a footwear retailer, but she also runs her own photography business too.

To be more precise, she owns Li-el Photography, which specializes in capturing precious childhood moments on camera. This is an appropriate line of work considering that Assayag is also a mother. But before she fell pregnant, her first children were her furbabies.

