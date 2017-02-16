This Cat Was So Infected, He Couldn’t Even Open His Eyes. Then One Woman Heard His Cry For Help

When Elaine Seamans first lays eyes on Valentino the cat, her heart breaks. The mange-ridden animal is so infected that his eyes have fused shut. But, even in the darkness of his lonely life, he can still sense the light of human love.
Seamans is the founder of the At-Choo Foundation in Toluca Lake, California. The non-profit organization rescues dogs from shelters. Often, it takes in animals with extreme medical needs that shelters simply cannot meet.
So, as part of her job, Seamans spends a lot of time in animal shelters. As a result, you’d think she’d have become accustomed to sights that most of us would find heart-breaking. However, in February 2017 the animal lover stumbled upon something that she simply couldn’t ignore.
