This Cat Was So Infected, He Couldn’t Even Open His Eyes. Then One Woman Heard His Cry For Help

By Annie Price
February 16, 2017
Image: John Hwang

When Elaine Seamans first lays eyes on Valentino the cat, her heart breaks. The mange-ridden animal is so infected that his eyes have fused shut. But, even in the darkness of his lonely life, he can still sense the light of human love.

Image: Facebook/Elaine Seamans

Seamans is the founder of the At-Choo Foundation in Toluca Lake, California. The non-profit organization rescues dogs from shelters. Often, it takes in animals with extreme medical needs that shelters simply cannot meet.

Image: Facebook/Leave No Paws Behind

So, as part of her job, Seamans spends a lot of time in animal shelters. As a result, you’d think she’d have become accustomed to sights that most of us would find heart-breaking. However, in February 2017 the animal lover stumbled upon something that she simply couldn’t ignore.

