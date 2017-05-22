This Cat Knocked On Their Door Every Day For Two Years – For One Surprising Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

After a family adopted a rescue cat, they were left a little bit bemused by another feline’s interest in her. Pretty soon, the male kitty was knocking at their door each day. And the reason why was absolutely adorable.

When their 17-year-old cat passed away, a Boston family felt there was a hole in their lives. So in January 2014 they approached the Boston Animal Rescue. When they arrived at the shelter, they noticed a fluffy black-and-white cat meowing at them from her enclosure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family immediately knew that this was the kitty for them. So they approached the staff to work out how they could adopt her. And that’s when they learned all about the cat’s tough past.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT