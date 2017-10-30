This Cat Looks Scarily Like The Clown From It – And The Internet Is Freaking Out

By Annie Price
October 30, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The scary clown from the horror film It is one of the most terrifying movie characters of all time. So, when someone found a cat that just looked it, they couldn’t resist sharing an image online. And now the animal is famous in its own right.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures via IMDB

The movie It has been terrifying audiences since it hit cinemas in September 2017. The bone-chilling horror is based on the 1986 novel by American supernatural fiction writer Stephen King. And like many of King’s tales, its narrative is the stuff of nightmares.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

The film is set in the small town of Derry, Maine, where the community is rocked when a young boy named Georgie Denbrough goes missing. The seven-year-old’s disappearance is particularly hard on Georgie’s awkward teenage brother, Bill, who later leads an expedition to try to retrieve his brother’s body from a patch of creepy wasteland.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT