The scary clown from the horror film It is one of the most terrifying movie characters of all time. So, when someone found a cat that just looked it, they couldn’t resist sharing an image online. And now the animal is famous in its own right.
The movie It has been terrifying audiences since it hit cinemas in September 2017. The bone-chilling horror is based on the 1986 novel by American supernatural fiction writer Stephen King. And like many of King’s tales, its narrative is the stuff of nightmares.
The film is set in the small town of Derry, Maine, where the community is rocked when a young boy named Georgie Denbrough goes missing. The seven-year-old’s disappearance is particularly hard on Georgie’s awkward teenage brother, Bill, who later leads an expedition to try to retrieve his brother’s body from a patch of creepy wasteland.
-
The 20 Most Rewatchable Movies Of The Century So Far
-
When This Woman Met Her Long-Lost Brother, He Told Her The Secret His Mom Revealed On Her Deathbed
-
This Elderly Chimpanzee Was Sick And Dying When Suddenly She Recognized An Old Friend’s Face
-
Here’s Why You Never See Jim Carrey On The Big Screen Anymore
-
A Guy Used A Hidden Camera To Secretly Film How The Garbage Man Behaved Towards His Dog
-
This Famous Astronaut Has Disclosed Alarming Details About His Time In Space
-
When This Teenager’s Boyfriend Broke Up With Her, How She Responded Has Left People In Awe
-
20 Movies You Didn't Know Were Canceled Because Of These Stupid Mistakes
-
This Cat Looks Scarily Like The Clown From It – And The Internet Is Freaking Out
-
When This Girl With Dwarfism Finally Met Belle, The Way The Princess Behaved Brought Her To Tears
-
After This Woman Flew 500 Miles To Meet A Man, She Discovered It Was All A Cruel Prank
-
6 Days After This Woman Gave Birth, Her Newborn Was Still Attached To The Placenta