This Cat Looks Scarily Like The Clown From It – And The Internet Is Freaking Out

The scary clown from the horror film It is one of the most terrifying movie characters of all time. So, when someone found a cat that just looked it, they couldn’t resist sharing an image online. And now the animal is famous in its own right.

The movie It has been terrifying audiences since it hit cinemas in September 2017. The bone-chilling horror is based on the 1986 novel by American supernatural fiction writer Stephen King. And like many of King’s tales, its narrative is the stuff of nightmares.

The film is set in the small town of Derry, Maine, where the community is rocked when a young boy named Georgie Denbrough goes missing. The seven-year-old’s disappearance is particularly hard on Georgie’s awkward teenage brother, Bill, who later leads an expedition to try to retrieve his brother’s body from a patch of creepy wasteland.

