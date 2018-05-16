This Cat Rolled Around In A Bath Full Of Glitter And Dazzled His Owner With A Flamboyant New Look

ADVERTISEMENT

Salem was just your average black cat who liked to hang out in the bathtub. But one day when his owner used a special bath bomb, the moggy rolled around in the glittery residue. And when he emerged, he dazzled everyone with his fabulous new look.

Amanda Barron lives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with her beautiful black cat Salem. Like many felines, Salem had his favorite places to chill out around his owner’s house. However, probably unlike most other kitties, Salem’s chosen spot was the bathtub.

Even Barron thought her pet’s obsession with the bath was strange, but she just let him get on with things. “He loves the tub. I don’t know why,” she told BuzzFeed News in 2016. “He just LOVES the tub. The tub is magic fun place to him.”

