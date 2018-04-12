When This Cat Stalked A Massive Moose In Alaska, It Sparked An Unexpected Showdown

By Dave Jones
April 12, 2018
Image: YouTube/Alaskan Cats

Tammy Simpson knew Ginger wasn’t the best hunter, but there was one exception: baby moose. Over the years, the cat has become obsessed with watching the creatures from the porch. And then one day, Ginger hunkered down into a stalking position and silently approached the calves.

Image: Marko Blažević

Big cats are expert hunters, and even their domesticated relatives are efficient little killing machines when they want to be. They’re renowned for bringing hunting trophies back for you and leaving them on your porch. Not all cats are very good at it, though.

Image: The Dodo

Take Ginger, for example. According to her human Tammy Simpson, even though Ginger’s an adult, she never understood the food chain. “She hasn’t figured out how to hunt,” Simpson told The Dodo, “despite the fact that she’s seven years old.”

