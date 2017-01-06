Big dogs often get a bad rep, purely based on their size. However, Andy Seliverstoff is on a mission to prove that most larger than life canines are in fact gentle giants. By juxtaposing huge hounds beside tiny tots, the photographer shows good things come in all sizes.
Seliverstoff is a photographer from St Petersburg, Russia. And while he’s always loved taking pictures, he only turned his hobby into a profession four years ago. However, the Russian talent isn’t your average photographer.
Seliverstoff specializes in taking snaps of dogs. He spends hours and hours with his canine subjects in order to capture each pooch’s unique personality. And while he loves all kinds of hounds, for his photos at least the bigger the better.
