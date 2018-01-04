Cheetah Cubs At San Diego Zoo Have Been Given The Most Adorable Gift To Relieve Their Anxiety

ADVERTISEMENT

Living in zoos, many animals can feel that their wild instincts are at odds with their controlled environments. And staff at San Diego Zoo noticed that life in captivity was having a particularly conspicuous effect on their cheetahs. So, they came up with the cutest cure for the creatures’ anxiety.

Over the course of many years, San Diego Zoo in California has taken a pioneering approach to rearing animals. For instance, it was one of the first zoos to introduce cageless, open-air animal enclosures. The zoo is also one of the few organizations to successfully breed giant pandas.

Known for its progressive attitude, San Diego Zoo has earned countless awards since opening its gates in 1916. The establishment’s conservation efforts, programs and exhibits have all received praise over the years, cementing its status as a world-class zoo.

