A Cheetah Stalked This Sleeping Volunteer – And Caught Him Completely Oblivious

The cheetah is one of the fastest and most endangered animals on Earth. In fact, it is thought that there are only about 7,000 of them left in the wild. However, the encounter that one American naturalist had with a member of the species in its natural habitat must be rarer still. And 50-year-old Dolph C. Volker lived to tell the tale via a clip he uploaded to YouTube in 2015.

From an early age, Volker was always passionate about animals, but he claims it was one experience in particular that changed his perspective on life. Volker was holding his pet dog when it passed away, and ever since he has viewed his fellow living creatures in a new light.

Indeed, the traumatic event made Volker realize that all life is special, and this belief shaped his future. He subsequently dedicated his education to animal behavior, and eventually earned a degree in zoology. His ethos is also what engendered the naturalist’s greatest passion – species conservation.

