After This Chihuahua Gave Birth To Ten Puppies, Her Foster Mom Realized Something Didn’t Add Up

LOL the chihuahua surprised her foster parent Josie Brown by giving birth, but the shocks just kept coming. Initially there were only a few puppies, but more were appearing all the time. Brown counted ten little puppers, and then she found something else.

The one-and-a-half-year-old chihuahua called LOL has already been through so much in her short life. Apparently, her previous human was a hoarder who did the responsible thing and surrendered LOL to animal rescuers. Consequently, she ended up in the care of an animal rescue group.

Her rescuers are a Kansas-based charity called Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption (UPRA). “We are a licensed, non-profit animal shelter that works to save the lives of homeless pets,” it wrote on Facebook. But it also helps improve the lives of animals in shelters.

