After This Chihuahua Gave Birth To Ten Puppies, Her Foster Mom Realized Something Didn’t Add Up

By Dave Jones
April 12, 2018
Image: YouTube/Inside Edition

LOL the chihuahua surprised her foster parent Josie Brown by giving birth, but the shocks just kept coming. Initially there were only a few puppies, but more were appearing all the time. Brown counted ten little puppers, and then she found something else.

Image: Jessica Knowlden

The one-and-a-half-year-old chihuahua called LOL has already been through so much in her short life. Apparently, her previous human was a hoarder who did the responsible thing and surrendered LOL to animal rescuers. Consequently, she ended up in the care of an animal rescue group.

Image: Facebook/Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption

Her rescuers are a Kansas-based charity called Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption (UPRA). “We are a licensed, non-profit animal shelter that works to save the lives of homeless pets,” it wrote on Facebook. But it also helps improve the lives of animals in shelters.

