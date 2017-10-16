When These Chimpanzees Saw Their Strange-Looking Brother, How They Treated Him Is Eye-Opening

ADVERTISEMENT

Keepers were worried about the chimpanzees. They weren’t like the others in the zoo, and it might have a significant impact on their integration. As the other chimps approached the newcomers, the keepers prepared for the worst; would this end violently? They watched open-mouthed as the introductions begun.

Twycross Zoo in Atherstone, England, first opened its gates in 1963. Since then, it has become known for its large selection of primates. The zoo is home to all the great ape species, and it also has a big gibbon population.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, two unique stars stole the primate show. In 2016, the pair shot to fame after a video of them was released online. The celebrities in question were Jambo and Mongo, two chimpanzees that wowed viewers with their striking appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT