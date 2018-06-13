A Chinese Family Raised What They Thought Was A Puppy, But It Grew Into A Totally Different Animal

ADVERTISEMENT

When Su Yun bought a puppy to add to her family, she couldn’t believe how much the animal could eat. However, as the creature began to grow bigger and bigger, she realized it wasn’t really like other dogs. In fact, it was a different animal altogether.

Su comes from the province of Yunnan in the southwest of China. She lives in the city of Kunming with her family, and in 2016 her brood expanded by one when she adopted what she believed was a puppy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Su had thought the animal in question was a Tibetan mastiff – a large dog that was bred to protect Tibetan tribes from wolves, bears and leopards. So given that it had a lot of growing to do, Su and her family no doubt expected the dog to eat a lot. However, its insatiable appetite came as a surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT