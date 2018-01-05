A Chinese Zoo Is Paying People To Cuddle These Bears, And It’s Sent The Internet Into Pandemonium

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017 many people believed they’d discovered the most amazing job in the entire world. A zoo in China was paying people to cuddle its giant panda cubs. And not only was the role adorable, it was also incredibly important.

Wolong National Nature Reserve is situated in the Sichuan Province in the southwest of China. The protected area was established in 1963 and now covers nearly 500,000 acres across the Qionglai Mountains.

Today, more than 4,000 species reside in the reserve. The amazing range of animals includes golden monkeys, snow leopards and red pandas. However, one of the area’s most alluring inhabitants is the rare giant panda.

